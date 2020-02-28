FY2020 Earnings Forecast for General Finance Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Finance in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

GFN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

General Finance stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. General Finance has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $259.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in General Finance in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in General Finance by 1,027.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $116,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,075 shares in the company, valued at $113,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

