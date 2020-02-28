FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $8.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.00. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $359.00 price objective on the stock.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

NYSE:MA opened at $285.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.72 and a 200-day moving average of $292.17. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,014,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

