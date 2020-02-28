FY2020 Earnings Forecast for MediciNova, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for MediciNova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for MediciNova’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MediciNova by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MediciNova by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MediciNova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MediciNova by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

