FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 409,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 155,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 74.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

