FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Issued By G.Research

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). G.Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OII. Evercore ISI raised Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

