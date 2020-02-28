FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Patient Home Monitoring Corp. Issued By M Partners (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – M Partners cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. M Partners analyst A. Hood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. M Partners also issued estimates for Patient Home Monitoring’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of PTQ opened at C$0.77 on Friday. Patient Home Monitoring has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$1.19. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56.

Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

