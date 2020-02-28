FY2020 EPS Estimates for EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW) Lowered by Raymond James

EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnWave in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get EnWave alerts:

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of EnWave from C$2.10 to C$1.35 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE ENW opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.82. EnWave has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.79 million and a P/E ratio of -54.21.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.50 million.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.