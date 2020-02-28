FY2020 EPS Estimates for IntriCon Co. Cut by Dougherty & Co (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of IntriCon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for IntriCon’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on IIN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

IIN stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. IntriCon has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $28.31.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 307,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

