FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intuit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the software maker will earn $6.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.84.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $268.77 on Friday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $236.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.44 and a 200-day moving average of $271.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

