FY2020 EPS Estimates for Retrophin Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Retrophin in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.44) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.52). William Blair also issued estimates for Retrophin’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTRX. Barclays downgraded shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

RTRX opened at $15.00 on Friday. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,868. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after buying an additional 264,893 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after buying an additional 107,193 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

