G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,613,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after buying an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,226,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 298,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,445,000 after buying an additional 281,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

