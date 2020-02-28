Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Gain Capital has a payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gain Capital to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.2%.

NYSE GCAP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. 2,723,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Gain Capital has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gain Capital will post -1 EPS for the current year.

GCAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gain Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

