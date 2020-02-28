Game.com (GTC) Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitForex, HADAX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00518687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.51 or 0.06718344 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00065910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029598 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005534 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

GTC is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. The official website for Game.com is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

