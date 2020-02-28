GAPS Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. GAPS has a total market cap of $61.37 million and $3.45 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAPS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One GAPS token can currently be bought for approximately $6.14 or 0.00070284 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00040919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000807 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,759.36 or 1.00749900 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000923 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00066445 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001282 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

