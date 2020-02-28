Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011689 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $4.01 million and $35.91 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02490814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00216007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00046736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,968,720 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

