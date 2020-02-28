Gems (GEM) Market Cap Hits $281,103.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Gems token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. Gems has a total market capitalization of $281,103.00 and approximately $1,705.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gems Profile

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,168,260,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

