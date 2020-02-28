General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123,371 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,445,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $49.00. 10,112,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

