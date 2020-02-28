General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Raised by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 412.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,287 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

