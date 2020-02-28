GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches Market Cap of $535,558.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $535,558.00 and $1,043.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00685505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000894 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007930 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

