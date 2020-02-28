Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 19,344 Shares of Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$41,725.01 ($29,592.20).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 40,568 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$93,590.38 ($66,376.15).

On Thursday, January 30th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 35,000 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$77,805.00 ($55,180.85).

On Monday, December 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 12,201 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$28,477.13 ($20,196.55).

On Thursday, December 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 9,664 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.29 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$22,082.24 ($15,661.16).

On Monday, December 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 25,463 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$56,782.49 ($40,271.27).

On Thursday, December 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 23,715 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$52,528.73 ($37,254.41).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 50,124 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$111,024.66 ($78,740.89).

Shares of ASX WGB traded down A$0.11 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching A$2.04 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 1,174,546 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.17. Wam Global Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.88 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of A$2.57 ($1.82).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Wam Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

