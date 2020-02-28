George C. Zoley Acquires 250,000 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Stock

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) CEO George C. Zoley purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,243,020.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GEO traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. 3,049,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,033. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.17.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

