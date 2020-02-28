GET Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $70,589.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $70,589.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00520265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.37 or 0.06712694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00066705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005479 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011656 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

