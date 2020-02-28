Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Up 13.8% in February

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 30th total of 355,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

