Giant (GIC) Market Cap Reaches $62,012.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Giant has a market cap of $62,012.00 and $2,635.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.89, $50.68, $5.63 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00349250 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010022 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,106,577 coins and its circulating supply is 7,106,573 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $70.83, $33.89, $11.91, $7.59, $20.33, $18.98, $31.10, $50.68, $24.71, $5.63, $13.92 and $10.42. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.