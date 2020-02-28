Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $256.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $256.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $240.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

