Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

