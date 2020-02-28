Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $246-256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.25 million.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.95-3.12 EPS.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $48.71 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROCK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

