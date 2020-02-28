Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 719,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,932. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

