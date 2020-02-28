Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,590,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the January 30th total of 17,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.96.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.