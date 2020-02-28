GINcoin (GIN) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. GINcoin has a total market cap of $102,255.00 and $1,994.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GINcoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,673.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.35 or 0.02586882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.03583339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00690227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00791879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00086228 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00592196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.