Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Lowered to $55.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

NYSE:GKOS traded down $18.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. 72,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,144. Glaukos has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -80.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

