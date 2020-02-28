Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Lowered to $69.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Glaukos by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,577,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,844,000 after purchasing an additional 750,479 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,235,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 133,232 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Glaukos by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 209,827 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Glaukos by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 109,971 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

