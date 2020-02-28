Global Partners (GLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.39%.

GLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

