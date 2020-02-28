Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 81.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.97. 4,061,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,462. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $128.12 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $1,038,080. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

