Global Social Chain Market Cap Reaches $2.64 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $62,261.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, HADAX and Rfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.36 or 0.02484088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00218620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00129549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.