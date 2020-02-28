GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0059

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $105,139.00 and approximately $1,709.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,624.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.02609100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.97 or 0.03599324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00685374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00788352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00085532 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00583734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

