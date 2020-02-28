Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.41. 2,166,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,205. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

In other news, CEO James Monroe III acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,592,842 shares of company stock worth $1,190,007.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

