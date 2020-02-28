GoByte 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,362.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $304,406.00 and $12,362.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,017,718 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

