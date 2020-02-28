GoChain Achieves Market Cap of $11.85 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. GoChain has a total market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Bittrex, Kucoin and Binance. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.85 or 0.02491474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00219385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00130503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,079,091,110 coins and its circulating supply is 905,201,429 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io.

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Binance, Upbit, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

