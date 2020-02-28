Gold Poker Price Down 38.6% Over Last Week (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $11,483.00 and $256.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.56 or 0.02497401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00219021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00130905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin.

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.