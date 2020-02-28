GoldCoin (GLC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,286.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldCoin has a market cap of $269,406.00 and $1,286.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00690227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 843% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

