Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Receives News Impact Score of 2.81

News headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a media sentiment score of 2.81 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Goldman Sachs BDC’s score:

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 518,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $828.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Raymond James lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

