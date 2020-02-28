Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,825.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,656 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,854,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 197,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,868,000 after acquiring an additional 154,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GS. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $205.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.69.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.