Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €22.70 ($26.40) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.65 ($24.01).

FRA FNTN opened at €18.20 ($21.16) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.81. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

