GoldMint Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $207,498.00 and approximately $384.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02514637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00219962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00131174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

