Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$56.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.40 million.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.