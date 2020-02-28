Gordon Haskett Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.11.

NYSE DPZ opened at $347.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.85 and a 200-day moving average of $272.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $21,160,744. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

