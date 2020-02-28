Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GSF traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 96.25 ($1.27). 29,115 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 million and a PE ratio of -33.19. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 101 ($1.33). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.79.

