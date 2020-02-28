Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the January 30th total of 46,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Graham news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. Also, CEO James R. Lines bought 12,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $224,526.69. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,900.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,213 shares of company stock worth $347,365. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Graham by 1,380.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. Graham has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Analysts predict that Graham will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Graham’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

GHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Graham in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.