Graviocoin Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $387,253.00 and approximately $1,187.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.85 or 0.02491474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00219385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00130503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,273,671,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,876,723 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

